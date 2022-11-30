The United States Department of Transportation Maritime Administration has awarded the Port of Grays Harbor a $25.5 million Port Infrastructure Development Program grant for the Terminal 4 Expansion & Redevelopment Project.
The grant will be matched by $21.35 million in non-federal funds.
The Port Infrastructure Development Program is a discretionary grant program administered by MARAD. Funds for the PIDP are awarded to projects that improve the safety, efficiency or reliability of the movement of goods into, out of, around, or within a port, a release said.
The Terminal 4 Expansion & Redevelopment Project will add 50,000 feet of rail for offloading, storage, and assembly; repurpose the 50-acre former 520 pontoon construction site into cargo laydown area; construct secured site access and roadway improvements, and replace the marine terminal fendering and stormwater systems.
The project is in response to Ag Processing Inc’s proposed expansion to double its U.S. soybean meal export capacity by developing a second export facility at Terminal 4b. As a co-product of soybean processing, soybean meal exports are expected to increase in response to the growing demand for renewable fuel feedstocks, including soybean oil.