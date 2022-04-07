The University of Puget Sound and Pacific Lutheran University announced earlier this week the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding simplifying the process for current students and alumni alike applying for select graduate programs at the partner institution.
The agreement waives the GRE/GMAT test requirements and application fees for students, a release from the schools noted.
“For more than 100 years, Puget Sound and PLU have been educating high-capacity and high-character leaders who have formed the backbone of the South Sound’s business, healthcare, and education sectors,” said Puget Sound Provost Laura Behling in the release. “This partnership will help create new avenues for the next generation and ensure that our students have every opportunity to pursue meaningful postgraduate study and careers that will serve our community.”
The agreement will specifically assist PLU alums applying to Puget Sound’s Master of Public Health and Master of Education in counseling programs, the release said, adding that, on the flip slide, the process for Puget Sound alumni applying to PLU’s Master in Business Administration, Master of Science in Marketing Analytics, and Master of Science in Kinesiology programs will be streamlined.
Eligibility for the new graduation admission opportunity requires that applicants have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.
To find out more about the agreement, contact the universities’ respective graduate programs offices at gradadmission@plu.edu or graduate@pugetsound.edu.