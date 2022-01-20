The City of Tacoma has announced that it is launching on Feb. 3 a Neighborhood Planning Program with a Plan-A-Thon for the McKinley Hill Project.
The event will be held via Zoom from 5:30-7 p.m. During the kickoff, attendees will break into teams and spend 30 minutes coming up with ideas to enhance the McKinley Neighborhood, followed by 30 minutes of presenting those ideas to the whole group. Meeting details are available here.
The purpose of the program, which includes the McKinley and Proctor neighborhoods, is to provide planning and development services at a grassroots level to help communities create diverse neighborhoods. It will implement short-term neighborhood goals through ideas like art installations, physical improvements, cleanup efforts, community identity and history, local economic development, sustainability, and streetscape and public amenities.
“The McKinley and Proctor Neighborhoods were selected as the first two project areas by the city council, who allocated funding for the program,” said principal planner Lauren Hoogkamer in a prepared statement. “The two selected neighborhoods are in different places on the spectrum of neighborhood growth creation and growth management, which will allow us to see how the program can be used for small and larger scale needs.”