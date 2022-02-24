Pierce Trips has announced that the Best Commuter Business Leadership program (BCB) is back following a two-year hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the program, Pierce County employers earn recognition for supporting sustainable transportation.
Participation in the program, which launched in 2019, is free and open to all Pierce County employers. Employers can click here to learn more and sign up.
Each year, Pierce Trips reviews and scores participating employers’ efforts toward increasing sustainable commutes through ride-sharing (carpooling, transit), active transportation (walking, biking), telework, and compressed work week schedules. Scores are based on performance, programming and engagement efforts.
Top-scoring employers are awarded a gold, silver, or bronze certification and receive recognition in the community from program partners Pierce County, Downtown: On the Go!, Pierce Transit, and the City of Tacoma.
Antoinette Alexander
Antoinette Alexander is a South Sound Business contributor.
