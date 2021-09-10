Pierce Transit to Hold Virtual Open House for its First BRT Line

Pierce Transit is planning the South Sound’s first Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line between downtown Tacoma and Spanaway. The transportation organization is inviting the public to attend a live — and virtual — open house Sept. 23 to learn more.
Those interested in attending can visit RideStream.org at 5 p.m. on the 23rd to access the online event. The public meeting will end at 6:30 p.m. Topics will include a project overview; design update; projecting funding and budget; roundabouts; property and traffic impacts; community outreach; and more.
BRT is a new line of service designed to carry larger numbers of riders with greater speed, reliability and frequency than a standard bus. The BRT line will be along a 14.4-mile portion of Pacific Avenue/SR-7 between downtown Tacoma and Spanaway. This corridor is currently served by Pierce Transit’s Route 1, which has the agency’s highest ridership, according to Pierce Transit.
Pierce Transit’s BRT system, including this line and future lines, will be called “Stream.”