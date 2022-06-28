Pierce Transit is hosting on June 29 a virtual forum on possible future Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) routes.
The public, live-streaming meeting is scheduled for 5-6:30 p.m. It will be held on Zoom and posted afterward to the agency’s YouTube channel and website. Participants will receive information on preliminary study results, as well as have an opportunity to ask questions and interact with the project team.
Pierce Transit is studying potential expanded Stream service, to evaluate and prioritize possible future BRT lines by analyzing Routes 2, 3, 4, and 402. According to Pierce Transit, these additional four routes were selected because they have high ridership, direct connections to Regional Growth Centers, and travel along corridors with new, high-density development, either planned or in progress.
To attend the meeting, visit here to add the meeting to your calendar. Attendees can also click on the Zoom meeting link at the time of the meeting, or join by phone by calling (253) 215-8782 and entering ID 848 5173 3222.