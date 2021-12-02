Pierce Transit has announced that it is adding six Gillig electric buses to its fleet — a move that will result in zero emissions, lower maintenance costs, and 30 percent fewer parts, according to Pierce Transit.
“These buses are a continuation of our desire to become carbon neutral as soon as possible. One of our goals as a transit agency is to help combat climate change and we are exploring all initiatives to achieve that goal. A side benefit is to help diversify our fleet in the unlikely event of supply line failures," said Pierce Transit CEO Mike Griffus in a release.
The Gillig buses look similar not just in appearance but also componentry and operation to Pierce Transit’s standard 40-inch Gillig low-floor Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses. According to Pierce Transit, the electric buses are manufactured by Cummins and feature battery packs as well as an electric traction motor as opposed to the standard engine and transmission.
The buses can travel between 150 and 170 miles on a single charge, the transportation agency said.
“These additional six battery-electric buses will provide Pierce County with reliable and environmentally friendly transit,” said Bill Fay, Gillig’s vice president of sales, in the release. “We’re looking forward to building on our partnership with Pierce Transit which began in 2010 and helping the agency achieve its goals of transitioning more of its fleet to electric. These new zero-emission buses will deliver industry-leading performance and durability.”