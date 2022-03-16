Pierce County residents are invited to weigh in on an upcoming Key Peninsula intersection project via an online open house through March 31.
Pierce County is analyzing alternatives to reconfigure the Key Peninsula Highway Northwest/Lackey Road Northwest/Jackson Lake Road Northwest intersection to improve safety and functionality.
Six potential alternatives are being explored to reconfigure the intersection, such as converting the intersection to a single-lane roundabout or creating two separate intersections.
The online open house and a short survey are available at the County's website. County officials will review the community feedback and select the preferred alternative. A field survey of the road, started in January, will be completed and preliminary engineering will be started by December. There is currently no funding for right-of-way acquisitions or construction for this project, so a construction timeline has not been set.