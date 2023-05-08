Pierce County is one step closer to combining its justice-related programs into one campus with plans to acquire for $27.3 million a downtown Tacoma office building currently owned by Regence BlueShield.
The 149,330-square-foot office building is located at 1501 Market St. Built in 1992, it is one of the more modern and well-maintained buildings in downtown Tacoma, a release said.
The building purchase, subject to approval by the County Council, would be funded through a bond issuance. If approved, the transaction is expected to close in early fall of this year, with a full move in by 2025.
The building purchase is the next step in the County’s Justice Center and Space Planning Study, which is an initiative to combine justice-related programs into one campus to improve service delivery and public access.
“For several years, we’ve explored ways to better serve the growing needs for those areas related to law and justice,” said county executive Bruce Dammeier in a prepared statement. “Consolidating those operations allows us to serve residents more efficiently and effectively. At the same time, relocating administration functions currently scattered across several leased buildings into one location saves money and allows us to purchase a building in a favorable real estate market.”
The departments and functions expected to move into the newly purchased building include IT, finance, human resources, economic development, communications, facilities, and risk management, as well as the county council and executive teams.