Pierce County Parks was recently recognized by the American Public Works Association Washington State Chapter (AWPA) for its preservation work completed at the Frederickson Community Center located in Cross Park.
The award recognizes the best in management and administration for successfully completing public works projects. Specifically, the preservation of the Frederickson Community Center won the 2022 Historical/Preservation $5 million to $25 million category.
The park where the community center is located, also known as Stan and Joan Cross Park, was originally a dairy farm in the 1930s. The two historic barns on the property were restored and renovated by the parks department, Pease Construction, and SHKS Architects using sustainable building practices to create the Frederickson Community Center.
The department ensured most of the historic material and machinery were saved so the buildings could also educate visitors about local history and sustainable building methods.
“This was a unique project to help start a new chapter for these historical structures,” said Benjamin Barrett, design and construction supervisor for Pierce County Parks, in a release. “Thanks to our incredible partners, Frederickson residents have a space to learn about their history and create new memories.”
For more information about Frederickson Community Center and Cross Park, visit Pierce County Park’s website and view the Master Plan for the project here.