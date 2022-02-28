The Pierce County Library System is inviting the public to meet the finalists for the role of executive director during its candidate forum scheduled for March 7.
The online forum will be held from 4-6:40 p.m. Finalists will give a brief presentation and share their vision for the future of the Pierce County Library. In addition, attendees will have an opportunity to ask candidates questions. A representative with Bradbury Miller Associates, the firm managing the recruitment process, will facilitate the session. Click here for details.
On March 8, the Library’s governing Board of Trustees will interview each finalist. In March, the Library System plans to announce the new executive director, selected by the trustees.
In September 2021, the current Pierce County Library executive director Georgia Lomax announced her retirement. Lomax has been a library leader for 35 years and has served as the executive director for the Pierce County Library since 2014.
