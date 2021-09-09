Pierce County Library System Executive Director to Retire After 35 Years of Library Leadership

Georgia Lomax, the Pierce County Library System’s (PCLS) executive director since 2014, announced this week that she is retiring during the first part of 2022. Lomax has been a library leader for the last 35 years, a PCLS release said.
“I am thankful for the privilege and honor to have led the valued contributions of this important community resource,” said Lomax in the release. “Deciding to retire is a major life direction, and I made this decision with considerable thought, especially because I love what I do, I love Pierce County Library, and I love the communities we serve. I am very proud of the library system, and very grateful and honored to have served as its executive director.”
The Board of Trustees will conduct a nationwide recruitment process for Lomax’s successor, the release said.
Under the guidance of Lomax and the Board of Trustees, the library system has since 2014 made several advances to meet the needs of the county’s diverse communities, like growing STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) services, developing a strategic community framework, and becoming a Points of Assistance for voters, the release noted.
The PCLS also has weathered the COVID-19 pandemic by routinely pivoting to both meet state health mandates and the needs of the communities it serves.
The release said that Lomax will continue to support plans for the new Sumner Pierce County Library and other ways to deliver community services without traditional library services. She will also devote time to volunteer work.