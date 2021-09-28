The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees is planning to hold on Sept. 29 a special meeting to discuss recruiting a new executive director for the library system.
The new executive director will succeed Georgia Lomax, who is retiring in the first part of 2022.
The virtual meeting will begin at 10 a.m. Attendees can join either online or by phone. Participants who would like to submit a comment can do so in writing (include your name, address and topic) to pmcbride@piercecountylibrary.org by 9 a.m., on Sept. 29. Comments will be read aloud to the Board.
As previously reported by South Sound Business, Lomax, a library leader for 35 years and executive director for the Pierce County Library since 2014, announced her retirement in early September. Lomax will continue to serve as executive director until the next executive director arrives, which is anticipated to be the first part of 2022.
In retirement, Lomax will support the plans for the new Sumner Pierce County Library and ways to deliver service into communities without traditional library buildings, as well as spending more time volunteering in other areas.
Click here for details on how to join the Sept. 29 special meeting.