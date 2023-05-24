Pierce County ranks among the Washington counties with the most incoming investment, according to a new study by financial technology company SmartAsset.
SmartAsset’s annual study on the places receiving the most incoming investment measures growth in Gross Domestic Product, new business launches, and new building permits to determine the places receiving the most investment locally.
A comparison of the top-ranking counties in Washington revealed that Pierce County ranked No. 4. Below is the top 10 list of the counties in Washington:
- King
- Franklin
- Clark
- Pierce
- Kittitas
- Benton
- Spokane
- Snohomish
- Lincoln
- Thurston