The State Right of Way Safety Initiative has awarded Pierce County, the City of Fife, and homeless service providers $35 million to help move residents living on state highway rights of way into safer housing opportunities.
The Right of Way Safety initiative is a partnership between three state agencies — the Washington State Department of Commerce, Washington State Department of Transportation, and the Washington State Patrol — as well as local jurisdictions and outreach providers. Together, the partners focus on homeless encampments on state roadway rights of way and moving people living there to safer and more permanent housing.
People living in the state roadway right of way will be offered a bed from a variety of shelter models. With an anticipated shelter stay of around six months, a total of 520 households will be served in the shelter system each year. By combining shelter stays with housing interventions, such as rapid rehousing and permanent supportive housing, a total of 173 permanent housing exits are expected each year.
“The Pierce County Human Services team is happy to have been part of this effort to identify projects across our county that will temporarily and permanently house people,” said Human Services director Heather Moss in a press statement. “In our work on the Comprehensive Plan to End Homelessness, we’ve come to recognize that no single jurisdiction or entity can effectively respond to homelessness — it’s going to take sustained efforts of all of us moving towards similar goals. This collection of projects is a testament to what we can do in partnership together.”