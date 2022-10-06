Pierce County’s Economic Development Department has earned an Excellence in Economic Development Gold Award for the Pierce County Business Accelerator (PCBA) program, which serves entrepreneurs and business owners throughout Pierce County.
The International Economic Development Council (IEDC), a nonprofit professional association for professional economic developers worldwide, awarded the Economic Development Department with the 2022 Excellence in Economic Development Gold Award for Innovation Programs and Initiatives.
The PCBA serves entrepreneurs and business owners throughout the County to help foster innovation and create wealth-building opportunities, with a focus on BIPOC, veteran, and women-owned businesses.
“We are humbled to accept this award on behalf of our many community partners who contributed to the program’s success,” said Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier in a press statement. “The PCBA blazes a new path in how economic development programs serve communities of color and reduce barriers to business growth. This program, designed and executed by and for BIPOC, women and veteran entrepreneurs in Pierce County, is a tangible example of how economic developers can work in concert with their community.”
Awards are judged by a panel of economic and community developers from around the world. Recognized each year during the IEDC Annual Conference, the awards honor organizations for exemplary economic development marketing campaigns, projects, and programs. This year, the IEDC received more than 500 submissions from the United States, and four international submissions.