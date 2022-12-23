The Pierce County Council has increased the area of marine shorelines protected from new pier and dock development on Pierce County marine shorelines by 52 miles and modified application requirements for finfish and shellfish aquaculture to help restore or enhance native stocks.
“The bill provides important protections to our shorelines and help in restoration efforts of finfish and shellfish,” said Council Chair Derek Young in a prepared statement. “It has been years of work to get to this point, and I want to commend county staff and all of our partners who were involved in making it happen.”
Both the Nisqually and Puyallup Indian Tribes provided input that helped shape the amendments.
Additional amendments include:
- Allowing fencing within shoreline buffers and the Lake Tapps Setback through a permit process; and
- Updating the county's shoreline regulation for consistency with adopted critical area regulations within shoreline jurisdiction.
Efforts to amend the county’s shoreline development policies and regulations began in 2019, when the council adopted a supplemental budget that provided up to $50,000 to hire a consultant to conduct an analysis needed to support amendments to the Pierce County Code for increasing protection of Pierce County’s marine shorelines.