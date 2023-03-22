The Pierce County Council voted yesterday in favor of the Maureen Howard Affordable Housing Act. The act intends to implement a countywide 1/10 of 1% sales tax increase for affordable housing and related services.
The Affordable Housing Act is dedicated to Maureen Howard, who died this January. Howard championed fair housing, shelter, and dignity for those experiencing homelessness in her lifetime.
“Just like the Maureen Howard Affordable Housing Act states, Maureen was fearless and committed to her advocacy for the homeless,” Council Vice Chair Marty Campbell said in a release. “With the multiple investments this act will make in addressing affordable housing, her legacy will continue; the Maureen Howard Affordable Housing Act will help thousands of people.”
Taxpayers in Pierce County can expect to be impacted by roughly 10 cents for every $100 spent on groceries, medicines, and some medical supplies and hygiene products exempt from the tax.
The earliest date the tax can be collected is July 1 and is expected to bring in roughly $20 million in revenue each year.
State law additionally will require the income collected from the sales and use tax to be used toward programs and projects for people at or below 60% of the median income in Pierce County and have behavioral health conditions, are veterans, senior citizens, people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, unaccompanied youth or young adult experiencing homelessness, people living a disability, or are domestic-violence survivors.
The revenue generated from the tax will also be used in the following ways:
- Up to 30% of the funds will go to projects serving people with income below 30% of the area median income.
- Up to 50% of the funds will go to projects serving people whose income is between 30 and 60% of the area median income.
- Up to 20% of the funds will go to housing-related services, behavioral health treatment facilities, and related programs.
“This revenue source will give us access to much-needed resources to help those in need of an affordable place to live, including our veteran community and those fleeing abusive and often deadly situations at home,” said Council Chair Ryan Mello in the release. “This act will also help those who get up every day for work but simply can’t find affordable housing in Pierce County. This act will help build and preserve 600-800 affordable housing units every year in Pierce County.”
In 2022, it was estimated that the medium family income was $101,800 or $25,450 per person in a four-person household. In addition, the County’s Comprehensive Plan to End Homelessness estimates that Pierce County spends about $40 million each year to operate its homeless-crisis response system and needs to spend an additional $117 million a year to completely fund the system.
The act asks the Human Services Department to develop a six-year advisory expenditure and implementation plan based on the allowed uses of the fund, the Council’s listed priorities, and the goals and strategies included in the 2022 Pierce County Housing Action Strategy.
From there, the Pierce County Council will approve all expenditures from the fund and periodically establish spending priorities by resolution or through the Council’s regular budget process.
Any funds left unspent at the end of any budget year will be carried forward year to year and not be transferred into the general fund.
To learn more information on the passing of the Maureen Howard Affordable Housing Act, head here.