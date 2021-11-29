The Pierce County Council has announced the adoption of the county’s nearly $3 billion biennial budget, which, among other things, aims to improve access to affordable housing and tackle the growing homelessness crisis.
“As we look to the next two years, we are focused on strategic investments in infrastructure, including $15 million for broadband expansion to underserved communities, while making sure we have supports in place to help people continue to navigate the uncertainty caused by the public health crisis,” said Pierce County Council Chair Derek Young in a prepared statement.
More than $200 million is earmarked for various programs and proposals over the next two years, making it the largest pledge to increase affordable housing options and homelessness support services in county history. Some of the money will be used to more than double the amount of shelter space across the county, including no-barrier and low-barrier options, with a goal to help get people off the street.
The budget, slated to take effect Jan. 1, also includes:
- Targeted spending to address behavioral health needs through the newly adopted Behavioral Health and Therapeutic Courts sales tax.
- Funding the addition of two positions to focus on achievements and meeting benchmarks set by Council with adoption of the Sustainability 2030 Plan earlier this year. The goal: to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across county operations and the larger community by 2030.
- Funding to Help Me Grow to allow it to expand its Family Connect program that offers voluntary nurse support to families with newborns during a baby’s first three months of life. Council also set aside $2.5 million to be used as seed money for a future endowment fund to benefit Pierce County youth.