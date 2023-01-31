Pierce County and Comcast announced that they have finalized an agreement that will expand the availability of high-speed internet services on the Key Peninsula.
The approximately $5 million high-speed internet expansion project is being funded as a public-private partnership between Comcast and Pierce County, with the County contributing $3.75 million of federal funding allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Under the agreement, Comcast will construct the infrastructure and make available a network and full suite of services to more than 526 Key Peninsula homes and businesses, including multi-gig broadband speeds for residential customers and speeds up to 100 Gbps for business customers.
Pierce County is working to facilitate the expansion of broadband infrastructure to underserved areas of Pierce County.
Once permits are obtained and construction has begun in the public rights of way, Comcast will create an online resource for residents seeking information about the network build in their neighborhood, including answers to frequently asked questions and product and service details.