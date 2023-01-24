Dr. Anthony Chen, director of health for the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department since 2008, plans to retire by the end of June, according an announcement today from the department.
“When I reflect on my time at the department, I am especially proud of our work to create an innovative and leading local public health agency,” Chen, the county’s chief health strategist and health officer, said in a news release. “COVID happened, and we were ready for it. We have plenty of work ahead of us to protect and improve the health of all people and places in Pierce County. I look forward to seeing where the next leader will take our local health department.”
Board of Health Chair Catherine Ushka will lead a national recruitment for Chen’s successor that will include hiring an executive recruitment firm. Community members and stakeholders, staff, and board members will have input in the hiring process, the department said.
Ultimately, the Board of Health will recommend the new director of health to the Tacoma mayor and Pierce County executive. County and city councils would have to confirm the appointment.
According to the department’s release, Chen has earned praise for his work as a community convener and his ability to build strong partnerships with local health systems, the health care community, education, and many community organizations. He also has strengthened the department's operational structure in fiscal sustainability, data and assessment, communications, and others, it said.
“For the past 14 years, our community has looked to Dr. Chen and staff to tackle complex challenges,” Ushka said in the release. “He has led a generation of innovative health policy and practice, pioneering new models of service delivery, bringing together community and leaders, and embedding compassion and care for all residents into everything we do. Dr. Chen can be proud that his legacy in Tacoma and Pierce County will serve generations to come.”