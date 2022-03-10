Jessie Gamble has officially been appointed executive officer of the Master Builders Association of Pierce County after filling the role on an interim basis the last half of 2021.
Gamble has been with the Tacoma-based association since 2018, starting as government affairs manager, continuing on as director of government affairs, and then becoming senior director of government affairs, according to her LinkedIn profile. Her new role allows her to expand beyond advocacy to focus on the full organization.
The Master Builders Association of Pierce County is a trade association representing about 850 builders, remodelers, subcontractors, and associate members who provide “everything that you could possibly think of that goes into a home,” Gamble said.
On homebuilding, the association focuses on attainable home ownership, Gamble said, noting that homeownership is an opportunity to build generational wealth and change people’s lives.
Asked about goals of her and the association for making homeownership more attainable, Gamble said a cornerstone is continuing to advocate with local jurisdictions — from Pierce County and Tacoma to growing smaller cities like Gig Harbor, Edgewood, Bonney Lake — to be represented and representative of those different jurisdictions, establish good partnerships, and share best practices on issues including fees, regulations, and creating the best development environment possible. Some pressures on housing are out of the association’s control, such as lumber costs, scarce land availability, and supply chain shortages, she noted.
“But one of the things that we really can home in on is the regulations that go into homebuilding,” Gamble said, citing national estimates that 25 percent of home cost is attributable to fees and regulations. “That's kind of the piece of the pie we can really focus on.”
She also wants to see the association strengthen its role in workforce development.
“Every industry right now is really feeling the pinch of workforce shortages,” she said, noting 85 percent of builders cite workforce shortages as their No. 1 concern.
The association is partnering with the Pierce County Skills Center to help young people interested in joining the trades to be better connected and to provide a good labor resource for members.
The association also wants to focus on community partnerships with others tackling the housing attainability crisis, including Habitat for Humanity, the Homeownership Center of Tacoma, and others.
Gamble also wants to be a resource for the public, from providing contacts to members to housing-related information.
Gamble said her interest in the homebuilding/remodeling industry runs several generations deep with myriad family members in the field.
“I always had more of an inclination for advocacy and politics, but it was a really natural fit to understand the urgency and the passion of the members that I'm serving — it's the conversations we would have at the dinner table or at holidays,” she said. “It was something that I could get impassioned about and care about really easily because it's what I grew up around, and it was the type of work that put food on my table growing up.”