Pierce County Human Services is awarding nine affordable housing development and preservation projects more than $17 million in funding.
The projects will result in 335 newly built units and 17 preserved units, offering stable housing to low-income households and people across the county.
Pierce County Council's approval of more than $12 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allowed four times the normal amount of funding to be available. Additional funds came from federal programs like the HOME Investment Partnerships Program by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and local taxes and recording fees.
Pierce County still lacks a sufficient supply of affordable housing for low-income households with incomes below 50 percent of the Area Median Income despite the 2,500 affordable housing units already in development, the Pierce County Council said in a news release.
“These awards represent a growing awareness that our county is woefully short on affordable housing,” Pierce County Human Services director Heather Moss said in the release. “The good news is that our policymakers are investing more, and the developer community is rising to the challenge of creating more affordable housing when they see opportunities to take advantage of public funding necessary to make these projects viable.”
Further funding requests for 846 units, totaling more than $29 million, were submitted this past spring. Six projects recommended for the waitlist could potentially bring 454 more affordable housing units to Pierce County.
Increased government and public investment will further Pierce County’s goal of securing housing affordability through long-term deed restrictions and ending homelessness countywide.
The awarded projects are: