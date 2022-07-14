Pierce County has awarded roughly $12.9 million to support homeless crisis programs like street outreach, emergency shelter, transitional housing, rapid re-housing, and permanent supportive housing, as well as new initiatives like Safe Parking sites.
Funding is from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Washington State Department of Commerce, the Tacoma Housing Authority, and the local Homeless Document Recording Fee for the annual Homeless Housing Program (HHP) competitive funding process.
Applications were accepted in the spring. The contract period for these funds runs July 1 through June 30, 2023.
Click here to see the agencies that were awarded.