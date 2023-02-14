The Pierce County Agriculture Advisory Committee is partnering with the Pierce County Council to host an agritourism panel discussion and meeting Feb. 22 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Puyallup's D.F. Allmendinger Center.
The panelists are Clint Bridges of McMillin Farm, Belinda Swift and Venice Cunningham of Simple Goodness Sisters, and Rich Cockrell of Cockrell Hard Cider.
Along with the panel discussion, the PCAAC will allot extra public comment time to give more space for the needs and priorities of community members to successfully implement agritourism, which includes land use, zoning, permitting, county codes, advertising, liability, and much more.
Agritourism is a commercial endeavor that linking agricultural production with tourism to attract guests to a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business for entertainment and education, while generating income for the farm, ranch, or business owner. The PCAAC was created in 2017 by Pierce County Council Resolution No. R2017-106 to help provide recommendations on issues that impact agriculture in Pierce County.