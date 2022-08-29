Pierce College has announced that tickets are now available for its upcoming Legacy of Excellence: Inspiring Students to Thrive Gala to celebrate its 55th anniversary and to highlight the career of chancellor Dr. Michele Johnson, who retires at the end of 2022 after 45 years of service to Pierce College.
This event takes place Oct. 22 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets cost $155 for individuals or $1,240 per eight-chair table. Click here to purchase tickets or donate online.
Funds raised during the gala will support the Legacy of Excellence Fund, which provides emergency funding in response to challenges impacting student completion, including books, tuition, food, rent, and other supports. These funds also will support scholarships focusing on historically marginalized students, as well as initiatives that provide an environment of empowerment and belonging.
Pierce College started in 1967 with students attending classes in a former grocery store location (affectionately referred to as Albertson’s U), and grew into a district with campuses in Puyallup and Lakewood. The college has become the largest educational provider at Joint Base Lewis-McChord; it also operates an international program to attract students globally.
Today, Pierce College serves more than 16,000 students a year. Pierce College has been named twice as one of the top 10 community colleges in the nation by the Aspen Institute.