The Pierce College Board of Trustees has announced that Dr. Julie A. Manley White will be the next chancellor and CEO of Pierce College District.
Manley succeeds previous chancellor Dr. Michele L. Johnson.
White has served as president of Pierce College Fort Steilacoom since 2019, providing executive leadership for Pierce College at JBLM and educational programs at Western State Hospital and the Special Commitment Center. She has a Ph.D. in educational leadership from the University of Rochester; a Master in Education in counseling from Xavier University; and a B.S. in education in English literature from Miami University.
“Applications were received and evaluated by the Board, as well as members of the chancellor search advisory committee comprised of faculty, staff, students, and community members,” Board of Trustees chair Steve Smith said in a release. “Together, we believe Dr. White’s commitment and keen understanding of Pierce College’s mission, vision, and values will lead us into a future where we’re able to ensure every student finds the support they need to succeed.”
As a first-generation student from a rural community, White understands the life-changing potential of higher education, the release noted. She believes community colleges like Pierce College can transform lives, advance racial and social justice, and create more equitable communities.
“I am humbled and honored to continue and expand the incredible work at Pierce College to create equitable student access, success, and thriving communities,” White said in the release.
White will assume her new position as chancellor and CEO on Jan. 1.