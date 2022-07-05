Pierce College shared last week that it has launched a nationwide search for its next chancellor.
The news follows current chancellor Michele Johnson’s announcement this January that she would be retiring from the position effective Dec. 31.
The candidate must have at least 10 years of experience in higher education, including a minimum of five years of executive leadership experience. In some cases, however, noneducational experience can act as a substitute, a Pierce College release said.
The chancellor will report to the state’s governor-appointed Pierce College Board of Trustees, and will lead the college’s executive leadership throughout the district and advocate for resources to community stakeholders, the release noted.
Applications are due by Aug. 8.
To find out more about the position, head to the school’s chancellor search page.