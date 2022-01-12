Pierce College Chancellor Michele Johnson is retiring, effective Dec. 31, 2022, after 45 years of teaching and leadership at Pierce College.
Pierce College will conduct a national search for the next chancellor and CEO. The Board of Trustees will form a Chancellor Search Advisory Committee including faculty, staff, students, and community members to support efforts to select a new chancellor who will join Pierce College in January 2023.
“Dr. Johnson has committed her life and career to Pierce College,” said Board of Trustees Chair Brett Willis in a prepared statement. “She is a transparent and collaborative leader building internal and external partnerships with other institutions of higher education, K-12 districts, business and industry, and community-based organizations. Her strong leadership is a key reason Pierce has been selected twice by the prestigious Aspen Institute as a Top 10 finalist for their $1 million Excellence in Community College prize.”
Johnson’s 45 years at Pierce College includes 15 years as a faculty member, six years as president of Pierce College Fort Steilacoom, and 17 years as chancellor/CEO of the Pierce College District.
“Pierce College is an amazing place,” Johnson said. “It has been an honor to be part of the college, to work with a dedicated team of faculty, staff, and administrators, to serve our students, our community, and the larger community and technical college system. This has been my life’s work and a labor of love.”