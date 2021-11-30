If you know a particularly exceptional Pierce College alumnus, the school wants to hear from you.
The Pierce College Foundation is currently accepting nominations for next year’s Distinguished Alumni event, which annually celebrates those who have made notable achievements since graduating from the school. Honorees are chosen after a review by the Distinguished Selection Committee.
According to the college’s website, eligibility criteria include:
Attending Pierce College for a minimum of 15 credits;
Professional achievements/post-Pierce College success;
Personal triumph; and/or
Community service
The deadline to submit a nomination is Dec. 17. Get the form here.