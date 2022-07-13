Pierce College will launch this fall the Bachelor of Applied Science in Construction Management (BAS-CM) degree, which has been developed in collaboration with the local construction industry and builds on its associate degree in construction management.
The program is exclusively online, giving students flexibility to complete their degree while working and managing any additional obligations. Graduates of the BAS-CM program will be prepared for entry-level positions with general contractors, specialty contractors, government agencies, engineering and architecture firms, and construction suppliers, a release said. Careers paths include project management, facilities management, estimating, planning and owner representatives.
Applicants with an associate degree in construction, construction management, or a closely aligned field are especially encouraged to apply. Priority consideration will be given to applicants that submit the application on or before July 15. Applications will be accepted after July 15 for open seats in the cohort. Click here for more information and to apply.
“This degree program has been championed by the local construction industry and brought to fruition by the tireless efforts of our program chair Dolores Kelley,” said Dean of Health and Technology Ron May in a prepared statement. “Our hope is that this online program will allow for place-bound students and those with challenging work and family situations to access a bachelor of applied science degree.”