Preservation Equity Fund Advisors, a real estate private equity group focused on preserving existing affordable housing in high-cost markets, has acquired Rainier Vista in Pacific, Washington,
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
According to PEF Advisors, the property needs standard deferred maintenance. PEF Advisors stated that it will address roofing, window repairs, wood replacement and paint, asphalt slurry, and interior common area upgrades like flooring, paint, and furniture. In addition, PEF Advisors identified energy efficiency replacements for the toilets to help reduce water consumption in the units.
PEF Advisors stated that it plans to maintain the affordability of the property and continue resident services.
Originally developed in 2003 with low-income housing tax credits, Rainier Vista comprises one three-story building of 75 units of affordable housing for seniors 55 and older, with a mix of 57 one-bedroom units and 18 two-bedroom units. The development includes 20 units at 30 percent area median income (AMI), 25 units at 50 percent AMI and five units at 60 percent AMI, while 25 units are market-rate.
The property is 96 percent occupied and 96 percent leased. It includes a leasing office, clubhouse, library, fitness center, salon, elevator service, three on-site laundry facilities, knitting room, courtyard community garden, and BBQ area.
Rainier Vista currently works with the adjacent Pacific Algona Community Center, which houses the City’s Senior Center and offers residents services such as free hot meals, medical clinics and social activities. The property also coordinates numerous social activities like bingo, coffee breaks, crafts, and more.