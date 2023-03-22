The Partners for Parks nonprofit has announced a fundraising effort to restore the historic H-Barn at Fort Steilacoom Park.
A former milking barn, the restored H-Barn will allow visitors to experience the facility as it once was while also providing a community gathering space. New uses could include private events like weddings and reunions and public events like art shows, senior activities, educational field trips, and farmers markets.
The fundraiser looks to support a $7.5 million public-private partnership. The nonprofit will be leading a $3.5 million private sector fundraising effort that will make possible a $4 million public investment from the City of Lakewood, a release said.
Multiple fundraising strategies will be used to encourage private financial support from individuals, foundations, organizations, and businesses in a major gift campaign carried out in two phases through 2023 and 2024, with a conclusion anticipated for the spring of 2025.
