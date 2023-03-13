Northwest Kidney Centers — a nonprofit outpatient dialysis provider with clinics in King, Pierce, Snohomish, and Clallam counties — announced recently that it is opening its newest clinic in the Panther Lake neighborhood of Kent.
The clinic is commemorating the occasion with an open house Thursday, March 30, from 2-4 p.m. at its new 9,473-square-foot space at 10821 S.E. 204th St.
“We are excited to offer this new state-of-the-art clinic to our patients in the Panther Lake community and to extend our high-quality dialysis care to south King County, where there is real need,” Northwest Kidney Centers CEO and President Rebecca Fox said. “As a preferred dialysis provider, we look forward to offering the community additional access to life-sustaining dialysis treatments and the full suite of services to improve the lives of those impacted by kidney disease.”
The new space will include 11 dialysis stations and be able to accommodate roughly 66 patients three times a week for dialysis and other blood cleansing treatments that can take up to four hours each time.
In addition, the clinic will include a dedicated training space for home dialysis patients and offer free community health classes to assist people at any stage of kidney disease to support their health, quality of life, and independence.
The clinic and support space was designed by Mahlum Architects, generally contracted by the Pacific Northwest-based company Aldrich + Associates, and includes plans for future expansion.
