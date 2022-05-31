Panattoni Development has announced the completion of the Pacific Gateway Industrial Park in Kent, which features six industrial buildings built on a 42.60-acre site.
The project began development in June 2020. To date, five out of the six buildings are fully leased; there are approximately 233 parking stalls. It is located seven miles from the Sea-Tac International Airport, with immediate access to I-5 and SR-167.
Pacific Gateway is a joint venture between Panattoni and Link. The development team worked closely with Boeing, the land seller, to coordinate access and utilities next to the remaining Boeing facility.
Sierra Construction acted as the general contractor. Brokers Thad Mallory, Taylor Hoff, Cam Warren, and Blake Bentz from Newmark will lead the effort leasing the available space.