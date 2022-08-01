Colliers, a professional services and investment management company, has announced the off-market sale of a pair of industrial buildings in Kent to Lift Partners in a deal valued at $106 million, according to a report by ConnectCRE.
The two buildings, owned by Holman Logistics, have a combined 382,000 square feet and 200,000 square feet of excess yard. Holman Logistics also has agreed with the buyer to execute a 12-month leaseback of the properties until it can complete construction of new facilities in Fredrickson and Sumner.
“We’re currently seeing a trend in which industrial buildings are in extremely high demand,” Collier industrial specialists Matt McGregor said in a press statement. “Inflation, coupled with limited supply, are causing rents on new leases to skyrocket. This is especially true in Kent, where demand for exceeds supply. Given these dynamics, this was an exceptionally successful transaction for both parties.”
McGregor and Bill Condon, also a Collier industrial specialist, represented both parties in the deal.