The Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Council (PacMtn) has awarded the Long Beach Merchants Association with the 6th Annual Nancie Payne Workplace Excellence Award for its work promoting tourism, improving the economic climate, and advancing local activities helping stimulate business in the area of the city of Long Beach.
PacMtn presented the association with the award earlier this month at the Regional Economic Forecast & Innovation Expo.
Nancie Payne was a longstanding PacMtn board member, business owner, and advocate for workers of all abilities. The award recognizes companies demonstrating workplace excellence and customer service; meaningful employee engagement; and a constructive, diverse, and progressive workforce culture committed to better business management practices to ensure successful mission achievement.