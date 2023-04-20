The Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Association — a multi-state coalition that includes Washington, Oregon, and Montana alongside public and private entities — is seeking funding to become one of the Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The association has submitted a full funding opportunity application to the U.S. Department of Energy. Up to about $1 billion in federal funding is at stake, according to the association. There is potential for tens of thousands of jobs associated with a successful hub proposal in the Pacific Northwest, the association added.
After initially submitting a concept paper in late 2022, PNWH2 was one of 33 out of 79 proposals nationwide encouraged by DOE to proceed with the full application.
The PNWH2 Hub concept envisions creating a Pacific Northwest network of clean, renewable hydrogen suppliers and end-users to decarbonize some of the hardest-to-abate sectors, such as heavy-duty transportation, aviation, maritime, agriculture, and industrial operations. The goal is to exceed the DOE’s benchmark of 50 to 100 metric tons per day for hydrogen production.
DOE is expected to make initial decisions around the end of this year, with additional vetting and negotiations to follow until final funding decisions are announced later in 2024.