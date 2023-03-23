The City of Olympia and Thurston County are seeking public feedback on two planning efforts — a Fair Housing Assessment and Consolidated Plan — that will help guide the focus of local housing efforts.
Public comment periods for efforts close April 14. The City of Olympia will use both efforts to help inform implementation of the City’s Housing Action Plan, a release said.
Fair Housing Assessment
The Fair Housing Assessment is underway to review how housing discrimination and other barriers to housing access have impacted Olympia and Thurston County residents. Thurston County, the Housing Authority of Thurston County, and City of Olympia worked together last fall to gather public perspective on these issues to help inform local housing priorities and a joint Consolidated Plan. Residents can download a draft of the assessment and find resources about federal and state fair-housing laws on the City’s Engage Olympia website.
Consolidated Plan Needs Assessment and Housing Market Summary
The city and county’s joint Consolidated Plan identifies how funds will be used to support housing, suitable living environments, and economic opportunities for people with low or moderate incomes. The city and county produce an updated, strategic Consolidated Plan every five years as a part of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development entitlement grant funding recipient requirements.
The public may currently review and comment on a draft Community Needs Assessment and Housing Market Summary crafted after initial outreach to residents and stakeholders back in January. Residents can learn more about this effort and download a draft of the needs assessment on the City’s CDBG webpage. This is where the public will also be able to find future public comment opportunities on the draft Consolidated Plan later this spring.
Comments on these efforts can also be emailed to cdbg@ci.olympia.wa.us; mailed to City Hall at P.O. Box 1967, Olympia, Washington, 98507-1967; dropped off at City Hall at 601 4th Ave E.; or provided by phone by calling CDBG Program Specialist Anastasia Everett at (360) 753-8277.
In addition, City of Olympia and Thurston County staff are welcoming comments from the community at initial City of Olympia public hearings at the regular city council meeting on March 28 or at Thurston County public hearings anticipated for April 18.