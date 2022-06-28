Olympia Fire Chief Mark John, who has led the fire department since October 2019, will retire effective July 1.
Deputy Fire Chief Todd Carson will serve as interim fire chief after John’s retirement. The City of Olympia is currently exploring the concept of a Regional Fire Authority — and recruitment for the City’s next fire chief will be put on hold until that process is complete.
John has spent nearly 40 years in the fire service. He came to Olympia from the Spokane Fire Department, where he served as deputy fire chief of operations. John spent more than 28 years with the City of Anaheim Fire Department, serving as a firefighter/paramedic, fire captain, and battalion chief. He then served as fire chief in Baker City, Oregon.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as Olympia’s fire chief. I have had an extraordinary career in the fire service, and I am truly grateful for the opportunity to finish my career with the City of Olympia Fire Department,” said John in prepared statement. “The work done each day by our personnel to protect and care for this community is remarkable. As my career in public service comes to an end, I will leave with confidence that the Olympia Fire Department will continue to be guided by talented and dedicated professionals.”
John leads the 105-member Olympia Fire Department, which includes four fire stations, two medic units, and a battalion unit and covers a 25-square mile service area. Formed in 1865, Olympia’s was the first fire department established in Washington state.
“Chief John stepped into the leadership of Olympia’s Fire Department just months before we were overtaken by the COVID-19 pandemic and some of the most challenging times for first responders in our history,” said Jay Burney, Olympia city manager, in the release. “I am grateful for Chief John’s leadership and partnership in navigating the challenges and his steady hand in the Department. I wish him the best in his retirement.”