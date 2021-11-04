Olympia Federal Savings (OlyFed) announced in a press release this week that its president and CEO Lori Drummond, who has been with the bank for almost 38 years as of 2021, will retire in June 2022.
Drummond will serve on the bank’s board of directors after her departure.
Drummond, who is originally from Arizona but was mostly raised in Washington state, moved with her family to Olympia in 1977. After getting a degree in business administration at Washington State University, she applied for a receptionist position at OlyFed — a job she got in 1984, according to a release.
Drummond was promoted to a marketing director position in 1987; moved to executive-level management in 1991; and was eventually announced as president and CEO in 2008, making her the first woman in OlyFed’s history to serve in the role.
The release noted that under Drummond’s guidance, the bank doubled its asset size, added a Yelm branch, expanded its wealth management services, and more.
OlyFed’s board of directors has selected OlyFed executive vice president and chief operating officer Josh Deck as Drummond’s successor. Deck, who initially joined OlyFed in 2011 as the vice president and risk and compliance manager, has experience as a commissioned bank examiner with expertise in compliance and regulatory management, according to a release.
“We have worked hard to build a strong, talented executive and senior management team,” said Drummond in the press release. “With this great group of leaders in place, our mutual bank will continue to move forward as a vital community asset.”