Olympia Federal Savings has announced the promotion of Erika Frazier to branch manager at the Hawks Prairie Branch. She most recently served as the assistant branch manager of the Downtown Olympia branch.
Frazier, who was recently recognized as OlyFed’s Employee of the Quarter, joined the company in 2020 as a universal banker at the Hawks Prairie branch.
“Erika is someone our customers thoroughly trust and enjoy working with,” president and CEO Josh Deck said in a press statement. “Erika is also bilingual, which is a skill that has allowed us to serve more customers in meaningful ways. It is exciting and rewarding to watch our team members grow and advance within the bank. We are grateful for the many talents and gifts Erika brings to OlyFed and for her incredible dedication to advancing our customers and community in so many positive ways. We look forward to seeing what she’ll accomplish in this new role.”