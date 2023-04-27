Olympia Federal Savings has announced that its downtown Olympia assistant branch manager, Erika Frazier, has been named Employee of the Quarter for her exceptional customer service and team leadership.
“Erika displays such an incredible passion for people,” said Josh Deck, OlyFed president and CEO, in a prepared statement. “She builds strong relationships with her customers and encourages and develops her team of bankers with such caring support.”
In addition to her everyday duties, Frazier has shown an eagerness to take on additional tasks such as her role on OlyFed’s Diversity Equity Inclusion and Belonging committee, a release said. She has shown initiative by seeking out community connections to introduce the OlyFed team to new learning opportunities, the release added.