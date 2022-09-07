Olympia Federal Savings (OlyFed) has promoted Ryan Betz to SVP and chief strategy and marketing officer.
In his new role, Betz will continue serving as the bank’s Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Officer, chair of the Association’s Product Development Committee, and oversee the bank’s Wealth Management Division (OFS Financial Services). Betz will also lead the bank’s marketing, advertising, public relations and strategic growth efforts.
Betz joined OlyFed in 2016 as the bank’s marketing and public relations manager and was promoted to assistant VP in 2018 and VP in 2019. A graduate of the Washington Bankers Association's executive development program, Betz is also a certified financial marketing professional through the American Bankers Association.
As part of this change in leadership, Sandy DiBernardo will transition to a new role as director of community outreach. DiBernardo, who has worked at OlyFed for 36 years, will play a key role as the bank continues to grow its strategic partnerships, philanthropic giving, community education programs, and customer appreciation initiatives, a release said.
Olympia Federal Savings Announces Exec Moves
Antoinette Alexander
Antoinette Alexander is a South Sound Business contributor.
