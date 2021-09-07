Olympia Federal Savings Announces Employee of the Quarter

Olympia Federal Savings has selected Lauren Ingersoll, the training coordinator within its Human Resources department, as Employee of the Quarter.
“Lauren is extraordinarily hard working and upbeat, and is someone you will find always encouraging others and volunteering to help a coworker or project team that needs extra support,” said Lori Drummond, president and CEO, in a prepared statement. “Lauren is a fantastic example of our values in action, always thinking about others and willing to help anyone in the Association who needs it. OlyFed is so lucky to have Lauren as a part of our team.”
Ingersoll assisted the Loan Team with system maintenance, the Digital Team with the launch of the bank’s new online banking system, worked to convert trainings to virtual formats, and completed research about adult learning principles and training design to help improve OlyFed’s professional development course offerings, the company stated. She also stepped up to help with the implementation of a new consumer loan system and assisted as a back up to cover Customer Service Representative training.