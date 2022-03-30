The Olympia Downtown Alliance recently held its 24th Annual Meeting at the Heritage Room, during which the Alliance honored community members with annual awards.
During the event, the Alliance presented the following awards:
The 2021 Design Award: This award went to Dave Sederberg. Through his project, Glowhenge, Sederberg helped coordinate publicly engaging art installations at Summer Fest and fabricated the fluorescent trees on the awnings at the corner of 5th and Washington for Downtown for the Holidays. He also helped coordinate the cohoho salmon with Jill Carter and the projections on the Schoenfeld building.
The 2021 Golden Paintbrush: This award was presented to Melissa and Zoey Hammond, the mother and daughter team of Love Oly painters. They started a couple of years ago by recruiting other moms and kids to help paint fish on the side of their own building, the Labor Temple, located at 119 Capitol Way North. Since then, they have stepped up to help paint other buildings downtown.
The 2021 Business of the Year Award: This award was presented to Childhood's End Gallery and owners Richenda and Bill Richardson. Since 1971, Childhood's End Gallery has focused on contemporary Pacific Northwest fine art and craft. They represent more than 100 American artists and artisans working in oil, glass, ceramics, wood, metal, etc. In 2021, Childhood's End celebrated its 50th Anniversary.
The 2021 Volunteer of the Year Award: This award was awarded to Lisa Carroll, a recent transplant from Louisiana and an Olympia resident. She responded to a call for Summer Fest volunteers for eight consecutive Saturdays and often worked double shifts. She also volunteered at Love Oly Winterfest the Sunday after Thanksgiving.
The 2021 Person of the Year Award: This award was presented to three people: Nate and Sara Reilly of the Three Magnets Brewing Company and Chris Knudson of Well 80 Brewing. They have collectively led the effort to revitalize Downtown's brewing industry.