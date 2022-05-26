The Olympia Downtown Alliance and the City of Olympia are seeking input from the community on a recent business recruitment and retention strategy they are hoping to implement.
The final strategic plan aims to do three things: identify retail businesses and restaurants to bring to downtown Olympia; identify existing businesses the City needs to work harder to keep in the downtown district; and identify businesses that need expansion assistance.
Strategy partners will develop it by analyzing demographics and market conditions, along with listening to the wants and needs of the community, a release said.
"Our downtown is resilient," said Todd Cutts, executive director of the Alliance, in the release. "But we've lost some incredible businesses over the past two years. As we move into recovery, we want to be strategic about making the best use of vacant space."
The Alliance is requesting the community's help developing this strategy by inviting residents to take a survey helping determine the types of businesses the community wants downtown.
The survey is open until June 8.
"We understand that downtown Olympia is a unique setting. We want the community to help shape downtown's future," said Mike Reid, economic development director for the City of Olympia, in a release. "This survey allows us to gather key information to craft this strategy,” he said.
To access the survey, click here.