Olympia Federal Savings has announced a series of staff promotions, including the promotion of Jennifer Arnold, who will now serve as executive vice president and chief operating officer. Arnold will oversee management of the bank’s operations along with performance and growth goals for the organization.
Arnold most recently served as senior vice president and chief banking officer. She began her career with OlyFed in 2007 as a customer service representative and has served in every level of management within the bank's retail banking and lending operations, a release said.
Additional executive promotions include, according to the release:
Mike Bowen, who has been promoted to executive vice president and chief information officer. Most recently, Bowen served as senior vice president and chief information officer. Bowen began his OlyFed career in 2017 when he joined OlyFed as the bank’s technology officer with more than 15 years of experience managing business-critical technology systems. Two years ago, Bowen was featured on our sister publication South Sound Business' 40 Under 40 list.
Bobbi Kerr has been promoted to senior vice president and chief administration officer. She will now serve as member of the bank’s executive team. Kerr, who will celebrate 35 years with OlyFed in July, also is the bank’s security officer and oversees the organization’s facility and compliance teams.
Amanda Crouthamel has been promoted to vice president and residential lending manager. With her promotion, Crouthamel joins the bank’s senior leadership team. Crouthamel joined OlyFed in 2008 as a customer service representative and has served as an IRA specialist, assistant branch manager, loan officer, and loan underwriter in the years since.
Michal Ledesma has been promoted to assistant vice president and data analytics manager. With her promotion, she becomes an officer of the bank. Ledesma was hired as the marketing assistant at OlyFed and, in 2010, took on the role of database specialist. Ledesma was promoted to senior report developer in 2015. In 2021, she was promoted to data analytics manager.
Melissa Kirkeby has been promoted to assistant vice president and mortgage loan officer manager. Her new positions entail that she will lead the bank’s team of residential loan officers. Kirkeby started her career with the bank in 2004 as a student intern while enrolled at Washington State University. Hired as a full-time lead customer service representative in 2006, she was promoted to savings counselor, then retirement specialist, and then operations supervisor. In 2014, Kirkeby was promoted to assistant branch manager and then Lacey branch manager in 2016. In 2018, Kirkeby chose to focus on loan production and became a loan officer. In 2019, she was named senior loan officer and, in 2022, was promoted to an officer of the bank as an assistant vice president.
Chuck Hoeschen has been promoted to commercial banking manager. He will lead the bank’s commercial real estate lending efforts. Hoeschen joined OlyFed in October 2020, with 28 years of previous banking experience — half of which was spent in commercial financing.
Scott Gunther has been promoted to business loan officer. He will work with local entrepreneurs and owners to help strengthen and grow their local enterprises. Scott joined OlyFed in September 2021 as a loan funder and worked his way up to a loan closer II position. Since January, he has been assisting the commercial and business banking team.