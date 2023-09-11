Following the resignation of former O Bee Credit Union CEO James Collins, Bruce Cramer has been named interim CEO. The credit union’s board of directors is currently searching for a permanent replacement.
Cramer previously served as the O Bee Credit Union CEO for 24 years before retiring in 2010. Cramer has almost 40 years of experience with the credit union in total and has served on the O Bee Supervisory Committee for the last 10 years, a release said.
“O Bee is well-situated with its current leadership to move forward with initiatives to reshape our local communities through investing in our members and businesses,” Cramer said in the release.
O Bee Credit Union was founded in 1955 by Ted McGill. The not-for-profit credit union has seven branches located in the South Sound.
Find out more about O Bee Credit Union here.