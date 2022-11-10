Collaborating with the Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA), Advent eModel, the world’s largest port community system serving intermodal operators, has announced the launch of the online Trucker Appointment Capacity Dashboard.
This dashboard will provide real-time access to aggregated capacity data of NWSA Gateway terminals to optimize efficiency and reduce truck idling and dwell times, a release said. The capacity data informs trucking companies of available appointments to pick up or drop off container loads at terminals across Seattle and Tacoma.
“Like other West Coast terminals, we have faced congestion challenges and sought to find innovative solutions that improve visibility for planning operations and appointment scheduling at the NWSA terminals,” Northwest Seaport Alliance co-chair and Port of Tacoma Commission President Don Meyer said in a press release.
Transparency in port operations is a U.S. Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) initiative. Advent eModal and NWSA’s new appointment dashboard aligns with the FMC’s objectives to improve transparency through technological solutions.
“This dashboard brings transparency and a common platform, allowing trucking companies in the Seattle and Tacoma gateway to plan their trips more efficiently and reduce wait times that drive-up trucking costs and negatively impact our near-port environment,” Meyer said in the release.
“NWSA is a leader in developing systems that drive fluidity and collaboration, critical elements to improve operations across the supply chain,” Advent eModal COO Dennis Monts added in the release. “Collaboration between MTOs, shipping lines, the drayage community, and technology partners must improve. This capacity dashboard benefits multiple community members and is in line with the environmental stewardship that is important to the Pacific Northwest.”
With more than 100 warehouses within 15 miles of an NWSA terminal, improving the efficiency and control of trucking is integral in moving international trade throughout the Pacific Northwest region. Eliminating maritime-related emissions is a core goal of the NWSA and the collaboration with Advent eModal will enable the NWSA to achieve its short-term environmental objectives, while working toward zero-emission trucking operations.